Watch Brockhampton’s Eclectic Video for ‘No Halo’

Brockhampton have dropped one final music video before the release of the band’s new album, Ginger. “No Halo,” a track from the album, gets a low-key visual accompaniment directed by Spencer Ford, who has helmed several other recent videos for Brockhampton.

In the clip, which features the silver jumpsuits that appear in the band’s other videos, the musicians are joined by singer Deb Never, who guests on the track. There’s no real storyline to the video, which sees the band members roaming the streets, sitting in a darkened forest and performing their verses in various set pieces. The song itself has a mopey, introspective vibe, with band member Merlyn Wood intoning, “Do I matter? I’m ecstatic, I’m depressed/ Mother, God’s special mess, never had no halo/ Trippy, I can barely hike it out of bed.”

Ginger, the band’s fifth album, is due out August 23rd via Question Everything/RCA. The group has previously shared several tracks off the release, including “Boy Bye,” “If You Pray Right” and “I Been Born Again.” Brockhampton will perform as part of Tyler, the Creator’s eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival alongside Solange, YG and other artists in Los Angeles, California at Dodger Stadium in November.