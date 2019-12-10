 Brockhampton Chill With an Alien in Surreal 'Sugar' Video - Rolling Stone
Brockhampton Chill With an Alien in Surreal ‘Sugar’ Video

Zany clip premiered in Times Square on Tuesday

Brockhampton are no strangers to weird music videos, but their new clip for “Sugar” might be their most surreal one yet.

Directed (as many of their videos are) by band leader Kevin Abstract, the short film opens with a couple having sex in a cartoonish bedroom, when they are suddenly visited by….an alien, who shoots the man in the head. And it only gets weirder and weirder from there.

It’s a late contender for most memorable video for 2019, but “Sugar” is up there. (And did we mention it premiered on Viacom’s Times Square billboards? Imagine being a tourist and having to explain this to your kid during a Big Apple visit.)

“Sugar” appeared on Brockhampton’s most recent album Ginger, released this past August. This year, the band has appeared on The Tonight Show and performed at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. They’re currently finishing up their latest North American tour with a final show on December 13th at the Hollywood Palladium.

