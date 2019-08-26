Brockhampton Plot North American Tour

Brockhampton have announced a headlining North American tour in support of their new album, Ginger.

The “Heaven Belongs to You” trek kicks off October 26th at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, Canada and wraps December 13th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. U.K. rapper Slowthai will serve as support for 20 out of the 25 dates on the trek.

Along with the headlining dates, Brockhampton’s itinerary includes November festival slots at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas and Tyler, the Creator’s eighth-annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the latter alongside Solange, YG and Tyler himself. After a brief break following the North American tour, Brockhampton will perform a series of six dates in Australia and New Zealand, starting January 4th in Brisbane.

Tickets for the “Heaven Belongs to You” tour go on sale Thursday, August 29th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website.

Brockhampton released, Ginger, their fifth LP last week. The album features the singles “I Been Born Again,” “If You Pray Right,” “Boy Bye” and “No Halo” and follows 2018’s Iridescence.

Slowthai issued his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, in May.

Brockhampton North American Tour Dates

October 26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (without Slowthai)

October 27 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater (without Slowthai)

October 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center (without Slowthai)

November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas (without Slowthai)

November 5 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

November 8 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

November 9-10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (without Slowthai)

November 13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

November 14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

November 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

November 19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

November 20 – Altanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

November 22 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 24 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

November 25 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

November 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 29 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

November 30 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

December 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

December 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

December 6 – Chicago, IL @ Aragron Ballroom

December 9 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

December 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium