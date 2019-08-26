Brockhampton Plot North American Tour

Brockhampton have announced a headlining North American tour in support of their new album, Ginger.
The “Heaven Belongs to You” trek kicks off October 26th at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, Canada and wraps December 13th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. U.K. rapper Slowthai will serve as support for 20 out of the 25 dates on the trek.
Along with the headlining dates, Brockhampton’s itinerary includes November festival slots at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas and Tyler, the Creator’s eighth-annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the latter alongside Solange, YG and Tyler himself. After a brief break following the North American tour, Brockhampton will perform a series of six dates in Australia and New Zealand, starting January 4th in Brisbane.
Tickets for the “Heaven Belongs to You” tour go on sale Thursday, August 29th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website.
Brockhampton released, Ginger, their fifth LP last week. The album features the singles “I Been Born Again,” “If You Pray Right,” “Boy Bye” and “No Halo” and follows 2018’s Iridescence.
Slowthai issued his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, in May.
Brockhampton North American Tour Dates
October 26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (without Slowthai)
October 27 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater (without Slowthai)
October 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center (without Slowthai)
November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
November 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas (without Slowthai)
November 5 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom
November 8 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
November 9-10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (without Slowthai)
November 13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
November 14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
November 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
November 19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
November 20 – Altanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
November 22 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
November 24 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
November 25 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
November 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 29 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
November 30 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
December 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
December 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
December 6 – Chicago, IL @ Aragron Ballroom
December 9 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
December 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium