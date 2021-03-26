Brockhampton Announces New Album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’

Brockhampton have announced their sixth studio album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The LP will feature their latest single “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown and the group’s in-house producer Jabari Manwa, released earlier this week with a video directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine will be out April 9th via Question Everything/RCA Records, and will be available as a limited-edition box set available for preorder at their website Shop.Brckhmptn. The group recorded the album in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and the experience of being separated from one another for the first time since moving to Los Angeles together in 2016 influenced much of Roadrunner‘s themes.

On the album’s release day, Brockhampton will perform a special livestreamed record release show from producer Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California. Tickets for the livestream performance, hosted in collaboration with digital live platform Moment House, are on sale now.

“Buzzcut” and Roadrunner mark Brockhampton’s first new music since their 2019 album Ginger, although they briefly uploaded a series of songs last year that were then quickly taken down. In March, Brockhampton shared a remix of Ginger‘s “Sugar” featuring Dua Lipa, Jon B, and Ryan Beatty.