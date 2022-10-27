Brockhampton Reveal Their Final Album ‘The Family’

Six months after announcing their “final album,” the group has detailed their last LP, The Family.

As revealed in an album teaser posted Thursday on Brockhampton’s YouTube, The Family will arrive on Nov. 17.

The Family preorder page offers a few more details, with the limited edition box noting that the album is 17 songs and 35 minutes long.

In January, Brockhampton announced they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus.” The group then canceled their 2022 tour dates and stated that their performances at Coachella would be their last.

At the time, Brockhampton said on social media, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years.”

However, between the two Coachella shows, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract shared a video revealing that the group would release one “final album” before dispersing.

“I love you guys and I miss you guys. Basically like, I went to New York, made something. It’s not a solo thing, it’s a group album. It’s about the group,” Abstract said in the video. “I’ma just play it, and then we can have a discussion after and really like talk. I wanna hear everyone’s opinions.”