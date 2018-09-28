Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Alex Honnold Documentary 'Free Solo' Is as Extreme as the Man Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Brockhampton Perform in Audience for Fervent ‘New Orleans’ Video

Track appears on rap group’s new album, ‘Iridescence’

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brockhampton have unveiled their new video for “New Orleans.” The song is the first track on their newly released Iridescence LP.

Similar to their previously released “San Marcos” video, fans are featured in the new visual, but this time the members of the group are performing live in the video, which was directed by de facto leader Kevin Abstract. Fans surround members and sing-along as group members move down the aisles of a venue while performing the track with the fervent hook of “Tell ’em boys, don’t run from us/ I been down too long, cousin/ I been down too long, brother/ Tell the world I ain’t scared of nothing/ Tell the world I ain’t scared of jumping.”

Brockhampton released Iridescence last week. The record is the outfit’s fourth LP, as well as the first installment in a new trilogy entitled The Best Years of Our Lives. Last year, Brockhampton released another trilogy of records, Saturation I, II and III.

Brockhampton embark on a North American tour in support of Iridescence beginning October 3rd in Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Amphitheatre. The trek wraps December 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

 

In This Article: Brockhampton

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad