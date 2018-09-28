Watch Brockhampton Perform in Audience for Fervent ‘New Orleans’ Video

Brockhampton have unveiled their new video for “New Orleans.” The song is the first track on their newly released Iridescence LP.

Similar to their previously released “San Marcos” video, fans are featured in the new visual, but this time the members of the group are performing live in the video, which was directed by de facto leader Kevin Abstract. Fans surround members and sing-along as group members move down the aisles of a venue while performing the track with the fervent hook of “Tell ’em boys, don’t run from us/ I been down too long, cousin/ I been down too long, brother/ Tell the world I ain’t scared of nothing/ Tell the world I ain’t scared of jumping.”

Brockhampton released Iridescence last week. The record is the outfit’s fourth LP, as well as the first installment in a new trilogy entitled The Best Years of Our Lives. Last year, Brockhampton released another trilogy of records, Saturation I, II and III.

Brockhampton embark on a North American tour in support of Iridescence beginning October 3rd in Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Amphitheatre. The trek wraps December 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.