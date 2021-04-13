Watch Brockhampton’s New ‘Count on Me’ Video With Lil Nas X, Dominic Fike

Brockhampton have recruited Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike for their “Count on Me” video. The song appears on Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which the group dropped last week.

In the Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit-directed video, Lil Nas X and Fike take a sunny ride into a forest as they exchange pleasant banter about the music they’re enjoying. Later that night, the pair go for a stroll through the woods where the carefree excursion takes a trippy and foreboding turn for the lovers, and they find comfort in each other’s arms.

The chorus echoes the calming sentiments that intimacy can bring: “It’ll be OK, no matter what they say about us/ I know that it’ll be OK/ You ain’t even need no money, you can count on me.”

The track features vocals from Shawn Mendes and Ryan Beatty, and a co-write from A$AP Rocky (credited as Rakim Mayers). It follows the first LP single, “Buzzcut,” featuring Danny Brown. Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine also includes collaborations with A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson and Jpegmafia, among others.

Abstract recently revealed that they will be dropping more new music this year. “2 Brockhampton albums in 2021,” Abstract wrote on Twitter. “These will be our last.”