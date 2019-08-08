Watch Brockhampton’s Surreal, Single-Shot Video for ‘If You Pray Right’

Brockhampton bring a small marching band and people coated in blue paint to a sprawling field in the video for their new song, “If You Pray Right.” The track is set to appear on the group’s forthcoming album, Ginger, out later this month.

“If You Pray Right” is centered around a skittish drum groove, a queasy synth and a delightfully boozy trombone riff that’s as good as an excuse as any to get a small marching band to follow Dom McLennon as he spits the song’s opening verse in the video.

Directed by de facto group leader Kevin Abstract, the “If You Pray Right” clip comprises a single shot, and the camera tracks through a field catching verses by Kevin, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood and Joba. Each MC’s part is peppered with a surreal twinge, whether it’s Kevin trapped on an invisible treadmill or Merlyn and Joba peeling off bars while people covered in blue paint run around them.

“If You Pray Right” marks Brockhampton’s second single of the year, following “I Been Born Again,” which was released last week. The group’s most recent album, Iridescence, was released last September.