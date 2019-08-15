Brockhampton Announce ‘Ginger’ LP Release Date, Unveil ‘Boy Bye’ Video

Brockhampton have unveiled their video for new single, “Boy Bye.” The song will appear on their fifth studio album, Ginger. In conjunction with their new song, the band announced Ginger will be released on August 23rd via Question Everything/RCA.

In the Spencer Ford-directed new visual for their frenetic new song, “Boy Bye,” the self-proclaimed boy band deal with anxiety, depression and a quest for connection in a number of ways, from blowing off steam on the basketball court, to singing in a glass box precariously propelled by a forklift to fleeing from people dressed in what appears to be space suits who give chase.

Members rap about self-medicating to deal with stress, being judged and the emotions that come with not receiving due respect. “Trauma got me fucked up/My momma got me fucked up,” de facto group leader Kevin Abstract raps on his verse, which encapsulates the song’s tone. “My lil’ nigga locked up.”

“Boy Bye” follows previously released Ginger tracks “If You Pray Right” and “I Been Born Again.” Ginger is the follow-up to 2018’s Number One-charting Iridescence. Earlier this year, Kevin Abstract released solo album, Arizona Baby.

Brockhampton are slated to perform during Tyler, the Creator’s eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival alongside Solange, YG and other artists in Los Angeles, California at Dodger Stadium in November. The group is currently making its live debut in Japan during Summer Sonic Festivals in Tokyo and Osaka.