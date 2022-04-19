Brockhampton Get Ready to Say Goodbye in New ‘Final Album’ Trailer

Brockhampton’s teased what will likely be their final album in a new trailer for the project, which is set to arrive this year.

The group shared the minute-long video Monday night, April 18. In it, they all gather in a recording studio, where Kevin Abstract sits at the head of the table and says, “I love you guys and I miss you guys. Basically like, I went to New York, made something. It’s not a solo thing, it’s a group album. It’s about the group, it’s about… That’s all I’ma say. I’ma just play it, and then we can have a discussion after and really like talk. I wanna hear everyone’s opinions.”

As Kevin goes to hit play, the screen fades to black and the LP’s ostensible title appears, The Final Album. An exact release date for the album was not revealed. The record will mark Brockhampton’s seventh album and follow last year’s, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.

Back in January, Brockhampton announced they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus.” The group canceled a slew of 2022 tour dates and said their performances at Coachella would be their last (the second and final week of Coachella will take place this weekend, April 22 through 24).

At the time, Brockhampton said on social media, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years.”