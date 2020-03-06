Brockhampton, Dua Lipa, Ryan Beatty, Jon B Team Up for ‘Sugar’ Remix

Dua Lipa and Jon B have joined forces with everyone’s favorite boy band Brockhampton for their new remix of “Sugar,” from the group’s 2019 album Ginger. It also features Ryan Beatty, who appears in the original version.

On the new remix, the band members, Dua Lipa, Ryan Beatty and Jon B trade verses about yearning, longing and devotion. “I move mountains on my own/Don’t need nobody’s help,” Dua Lipa sings on her verse over the R&B groove. “I’ve been looking after me like only I can watch my back/Lovin’ me and it keeps hurtin’ me/I hate it when I lose control over my heart/You know you really turn me on, right from the start.”

Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract directed the zany music video for the original “Sugar,” released last December. The band hits the road for a tour of South America this month, with Lollapalooza shows in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. In April, Brockhampton will perform both weekends of Coachella in Indio, California, before heading out on tour again in Europe and the U.K.

Dua Lipa will release her new album Future Nostalgia, her follow-up to 2017’s Dua Lipa, on April 3rd. She’s so far shared the album’s title track, the chart-topping lead single “Don’t Start Now,” and the song “Physical,” which spawned a viral music video directed by the Spanish-British filmmaking team Canada.