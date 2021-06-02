Watch Brockhampton’s ‘Don’t Shoot Up the Party’ Video

Brockhampton have released their new video for “Don’t Shoot Up the Party.” The song appears on Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which dropped last month. A deluxe Plus Pack version of their latest LP arrives on Friday.

Co-directed by Kevin Abstract and frequent collaborator Dan Streit, the new visual features a similar aesthetic to their previous LP videos, with woozy quick cuts and morphing faces. In the clip, the group convenes for a bonkers night that leads to medical treatment, a burial, and other chaos.

Last week, Brockhampton performed the song during The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The video follows the release of Roadrunner visuals for “Count on Me” starring Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike, and “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack will include new song “Jeremiah (Original)” alongside three tracks that were previously only available on physical copies: “Pressure / Bow Wow,” “Sex,” and “Jeremiah (Rmx).” The album will also be available for preorder via Brockhampton’s online store on Friday in two different vinyl versions.