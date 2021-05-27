Brockhampton Perform ‘Don’t Shoot Up the Party’ on ‘Late Show’

Brockhampton performed their Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine deep cut “Don’t Shoot Up the Party” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night.

The group opted to appear in a pretaped soundstage segment rather than perform live in front of an audience, as some artists are choosing to do now that Covid-19 precautions have begun rolling back. But the performance was better for it, as the boys of Brockhampton were able to spotlight the track’s full intensity in front of glitchy blue-and-purple LED screens.

Kevin Abstract delivered a powerful opening verse on his experiences with toxic masculinity and racism, while Matt Champion celebrated the release of the group’s new album in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, Joba closed with a verse that alluded to the recent suicide of his father, connecting it to systemic gun violence across America. All in all, it was an energetic yet chilling performance, the kind you might not always expect from late-night television.

Brockhampton released Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine last month. The album features collaborations with Danny Brown, Lil Nas X, Dominic Fike, Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, Jpegmafia, and more. Ahead of its release, Abstract revealed that another Brockhampton album would be coming in 2021.