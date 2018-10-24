Brockhampton Play Visceral ‘District’ on ‘Fallon’

Brockhampton performed a visceral, dizzying version of “District” on Tuesday’s Tonight Show. The alternative hip-hop collective, who recruited a live string quartet and crew of backing vocalists, alternated between punk screams and soothing auto-tuned crooning.

The self-described “boy band” raged across the stage as red and white lights flickered wildly – even venturing into the audience during the “praise God, hallelujah” section.

“District” appears on Brockhampton’s recently issued fourth LP, Iridescence, their first Number One entry on the Billboard 200. The album, which also features “San Marcos” and “New Orleans,” is the first installment of a studio trilogy dubbed The Best Years of Our Lives – and it follows a trio of 2017 records: Saturation I, II and III.

The group is currently promoting the album on a North American tour. The trek continues Wednesday, October 24th in New York and wraps December 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.