Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next 'Shirkers' Review: Autopsy of Long-Lost Film Project Is One Personal Exorcism Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Brockhampton Play Visceral ‘District’ on ‘Fallon’

Track appears on recently issued fourth LP ‘Iridescence’ by hip-hop “boy band”

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brockhampton performed a visceral, dizzying version of “District” on Tuesday’s Tonight Show. The alternative hip-hop collective, who recruited a live string quartet and crew of backing vocalists, alternated between punk screams and soothing auto-tuned crooning.

The self-described “boy band” raged across the stage as red and white lights flickered wildly – even venturing into the audience during the “praise God, hallelujah” section.

“District” appears on Brockhampton’s recently issued fourth LP, Iridescence, their first Number One entry on the Billboard 200. The album, which also features “San Marcos” and “New Orleans,” is the first installment of a studio trilogy dubbed The Best Years of Our Lives – and it follows a trio of 2017 records: Saturation I, II and III.

The group is currently promoting the album on a North American tour. The trek continues Wednesday, October 24th in New York and wraps December 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad