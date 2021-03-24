Brockhampton Team Up With Danny Brown in New ‘Buzzcut’ Video

Brockhampton take a wild ride in their new video for “Buzzcut” featuring Danny Brown.

In the new clip directed and edited by Dan Streit with creative direction by Kevin Abstract, the band is seen cruising around in a car on a ride where the landscape morphs. The trip gets stranger throughout the visual, which includes multicolored puke, the band and Danny Brown wrestling, and monster transformations and chases in color-saturated settings featuring animated backdrops.

In addition to Brown contributing a verse, the song features in-house producer Jabari Manwa’s background vocals.

“Buzzcut” is the band’s first official release since 2019’s Ginger, though they briefly uploaded a series of songs last year that were then quickly taken down. In March, Brockhampton shared a remix of Ginger‘s “Sugar” featuring Dua Lipa, Jon B and Ryan Beatty.

In November, Brown released the video for “Savage Nomad.” The song appears on the Detroit rapper’s fifth studio album, Uknowhatimsayin¿, which dropped in 2019.