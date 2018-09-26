Watch Brockhampton Belt ‘San Marcos’ With Fans in New Video

Brockhampton enlisted a dedicated group of fans to help them belt the powerful final chorus of “San Marcos” in the new video for the iridescence track.

De facto Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract directed the clip, capturing each member of the group in an intimate close-up as they performed their part of the guitar-laded cut on a street in Melbourne, Australia. After Joba delivers the song’s final verse, the camera pans over to a group of Brockhampton fans, arms slung around each other, as they sing the “San Marcos” refrain, “I want more out of life than this.”

Brockhampton released iridescence last week. The record marks the group’s fourth LP, as well as the first installment in a new trilogy called, the best years of our lives. Last year, Brockhampton released another trilogy of records, Saturation I, II and III.

Brockhampton will kick off a North American tour in support of iridescence October 3rd in Mesa, Arizona. The trek wraps December 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.