Brockhampton Plot 2022 ‘Here Right Now’ Tour

Brockhampton have announced their Here Right Now tour, which kicks off in Europe in January 2022 followed in February by a string of UK dates and a stop in Paris, France before heading into the North American leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Their first U.S. date takes place at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 26th. The trek heads south and then through the East Coast before hitting the Midwest and moving west, with two stops in Canada. It wraps at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on April 13th. The North American portion of the jaunt will feature openers Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN.
The band’s tour is bookended by two major festival dates. The first takes place this year on August 1st at Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park. They are also slated to perform at 2022 Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain on June 3rd.
Last week, Brockhampton dropped the deluxe Plus Pack version of their latest album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which includes new song “Jeremiah (Original)” alongside three tracks that were previously only available on physical copies: “Pressure / Bow Wow,” “Sex,” and “Jeremiah (Rmx).” They also dropped a new video for LP track “Don’t Shoot Up the Party.”
Brockhampton 2022 North American Tour Dates
February 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
March 1 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
March 4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
March 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
March 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
March 11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
March 12 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
March 14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
March 15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
March 17 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
March 18 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at MSG
March 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
March 25 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
March 26 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
March 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
March 29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor
April 1 – Chesterfield, VA @ The Factory at The District
April 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
April 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
April 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ariona Federal Theatre
April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan
April 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 11 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
April 12 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum