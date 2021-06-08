Brockhampton Plot 2022 ‘Here Right Now’ Tour

Brockhampton have announced their Here Right Now tour, which kicks off in Europe in January 2022 followed in February by a string of UK dates and a stop in Paris, France before heading into the North American leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Their first U.S. date takes place at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 26th. The trek heads south and then through the East Coast before hitting the Midwest and moving west, with two stops in Canada. It wraps at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on April 13th. The North American portion of the jaunt will feature openers Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN.

The band’s tour is bookended by two major festival dates. The first takes place this year on August 1st at Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park. They are also slated to perform at 2022 Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain on June 3rd.

Last week, Brockhampton dropped the deluxe Plus Pack version of their latest album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which includes new song “Jeremiah (Original)” alongside three tracks that were previously only available on physical copies: “Pressure / Bow Wow,” “Sex,” and “Jeremiah (Rmx).” They also dropped a new video for LP track “Don’t Shoot Up the Party.”

Brockhampton 2022 North American Tour Dates

February 26 ­– Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

March 1 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

March 4 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

March 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

March 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

March 11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 12 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

March 14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

March 15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

March 17 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

March 18 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at MSG

March 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

March 25 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 26 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

March 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

March 29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor

April 1 – Chesterfield, VA @ The Factory at The District

April 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

April 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

April 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ariona Federal Theatre

April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan

April 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 11 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

April 12 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum