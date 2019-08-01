Watch Brockhampton’s Woozy New Video for ‘I Been Born Again’

Brockhampton have unveiled their new song and video for “I Been Born Again.” It’s the first single the group has released since 2018’s Number One-charting Iridescence, and also the first new music they’ve unveiled this year.

In the Spencer Ford-directed visual, a foreboding beat sets the tone for the primarily black-and-white, grainy scenes, which include woozy 360-degree shots from the ground on a night street, a member being dragged away and a creepily whispered opening verse.

It ends with a chanted rap that could also serve as a mantra: “Send ’em out the door/They ain’t knockin’ no more/Send ’em, send ’em out the door/They ain’t knockin’ no more.”

Earlier in July, the band unveiled a link on social media, which leads to merchandise and a digital album called Ginger, which does not indicate a release date. However, there is a countdown clock that specifies that as of Wednesday night there are three days plus a few more hours “until closing.” It’s unclear if “I Been Born Again” will appear on their forthcoming album release.