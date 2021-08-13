Hear ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ From Bob Dylan Musical ‘Girl From the North Country’

The Bob Dylan Broadway musical Girl From The North Country may have had the misfortune of opening just days before the pandemic shut down the live entertainment business in March 2020, but the cast album is coming on August 20th, and the show returns to New York’s Belasco Theater on October 13th.

You can check out a preview of “Like a Rolling Stone” from the cast album right here. It features Mare Winningham on lead vocals, and it ends with a snippet of Dylan’s 1997 song “To Make You Feel My Love.”

Girl From The North Country was written by Irishwright Conor McPherson. It uses largely obscure Dylan songs like “Sign on the Window,” “Sweetheart Like You,” and “Went to See the Gypsy” to tell the story of desperate people that come together at a Duluth, Minnesota, boarding house during the height of the Great Depression in 1934.

The musical premiered at London’s Old Vic Theater in July 2017 and moved to the New York off-Broadway Public Theater in September 2018. Somewhere along the way, Dylan himself saw it.

“I saw it as an anonymous spectator, not as someone who had anything to do with it,” Dylan told the New York Times. “I just let it happen. The play had me crying at the end. I can’t even say why. When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was. Too bad Broadway shut down because I wanted to see it again.”