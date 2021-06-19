See a Preview of ‘Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home’

After more than a year of being homebound and Zoomed out, the cast of Broadway Bares are turning up the heat when Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home premieres online Sunday, June 20th on BroadwayCares.org. Featuring 14 all-new concept videos filmed exclusively for the event, the show will culminate with a celebratory finale shot in New York City’s Times Square.

Here, we have a special sneak peek preview of one of the cinematically shot numbers, titled “Mirror Mirror,” and choreographed by Al Blackstone (an Emmy winner for So You Think You Can Dance). The track, “I’m Due (for a Heartache),” is performed by Nick Waterhouse and features performances by Tilly Evans-Krueger, Marc Cardarelli, David Guzman, Jacob Guzman, Kourtni Lind-Watson, and MiMi Scardulla.

Sunday’s free stream is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Donations during the stream will help provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those struggling today in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Bares creator and Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel. Along with Al Blackstone, the show includes choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, , Frank Boccia, Karla Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorretino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp and James Alonzo White. More than 170 dancers signed on to perform in the virtual stream.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares’ first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.