See Brittany Howard Deliver Stunning ‘Stay High’ on ‘Colbert’

Brittany Howard performed her shimmering soul ballad “Stay High” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday.

The track boasts a simple but swooning groove, flecked with sparkling guitars and soft chimes, leaving plenty of space for Howard’s vocals. Backed by a trio of singers, the Alabama Shakes frontwoman showed off her versatility and dexterity as she sang, “See all I do is keep it cool/And don’t worry about what everyone is doing/I already feel like doing it again, honey/I just want to stay high… with you.”

“Stay High” appears on Howard’s debut solo album, Jaime. The track was the second song Howard shared from the album, and she released it alongside a video dedicated to her father that starred Terry Crews and was filmed in her hometown of Athens, Alabama (Howard’s father also made a cameo).

Howard will wrap up a short run of shows in support of Jaime tonight, September 27th in Philadelphia. She’s set to embark on another run, October 5th, with a set at the Austin City Festival in Austin Texas.