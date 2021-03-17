Watch Brittany Howard Perform ‘Short and Sweet’ on ‘Kimmel’

Brittany Howard appeared remotely on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform “Short and Sweet,” which comes off her 2019 album Jaime. Appearing solo in The Sanctuary in Nashville with only a microphone and a guitar, Howard gave the song a stripped back, acoustic vibe.

The performance follows Howard’s recent appearance at the Grammys, where she was nominated for five awards and won Best Rock Song for “Stay High.”

During the virtual awards show, the singer joined Coldplay’s Chris Martin for the In Memoriam segment, which also included Brandi Carlile, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The segment, introduced by Grammys host Trevor Noah, paid tribute to the artists who died last year. Howard also played Pandora Live’s Countdown to the Grammys event ahead of the ceremony.

Although Jaime came out back in 2019, Howard has been keeping the album alive in recent months, as well as paying tribute her favorite artist, Nina Simone. She performed a cover of Simone’s “Revolution” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert along with her band last November, and spoke about the singer’s impact on her for Rolling Stone‘s “Icons & Influences” series in February.

“The thing I relate to most about Nina is her sensitivity, her ability to be incredibly powerful, and to also be incredibly vulnerable,” Howard told Rolling Stone. “She knew her worth. She fought for the rights to her music, and she fought for her royalties that were indeed owed to her. People cast her to the side, like she was this crazy, angry black woman. But those were her songs. Those are her performances. She deserved exactly what she was after.”