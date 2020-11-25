Brittany Howard Covers the Beatles’ ‘Revolution’ on ‘Colbert’

Brittany Howard, who was just nominated for five Grammy Awards, returned to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a soulful rendition of the Beatles’ “Revolution.”

Decked out in matching bright red outfits, Howard and her band did what she does best on late-night shows: completely own the stage and make the audience forget their troubles for a little while, even when that audience is entirely at home thanks to Covid-19 restrictions. Howard seemed not to care at all, transforming “Revolution” into a roaring blues-rock anthem — “You know we gotta make a change!” — and bringing the house down for an imaginary crowd.

Howard, who has already won four Grammys, was nominated for five more for the 2021 ceremony, including Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Stay High,” Best Alternative Music Album for Jaime, Best R&B Performance for “Goat Head,” and Best American Roots Performance for “Short and Sweet.” As part of Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue, Howard joined Margo Price for a conversation about touring, activism, and breaking the rules of American roots music. (Howard and Price also filmed a video conversation as part of the package.)

Last month, Howard was one of several performers at the three-day virtual Save Our Stages Festival, benefiting the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund and raising awareness about the crisis facing independent music venues during the pandemic.