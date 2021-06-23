Childish Gambino, Bon Iver to Appear on Brittany Howard’s ‘Jaime Reimagined’

Brittany Howard will release Jamie Imagined July 23rd via ATO Records. The album features reinterpretations and remixes of the songs on Howard’s 2019 album Jamie by artists like Common, Childish Gambino, Bon Iver and Little Dragon.

To preview the release, Howard shared Little Dragon’s remix of “Presence” along with a b-side, BadBadNotGood’s remix of “Tomorrow.” A vinyl edition of the album will arrive September 24th.

“Making Jaime was so much fun for me because I was able to explore so many different genres of music,” Howard said in a statement. “There were no rules. This reimagination project has been no different. I have been honored to have so many incredible artists from all musical worlds interpret my songs in such interesting and different ways.”

Howard will headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 18th, and will appear at several summer festivals, including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Life Is Beautiful. She is also set to play Barcelona’s Primavera Sound in 2022.

Jamie Reimagined is available for pre-order here.

Jaime Reimagined Track Listing

1. “13th Century Metal” Michael Kiwanuka Version

2. “Goat Head” EARTHGANG Version

3. “Stay High” Childish Gambino Version

4. “Presence” Little Dragon Remix

5. “Short and Sweet” Bon Iver Remix

6. “Tomorrow” BadBadNotGood Remix

7. “Baby” Gitty Remix featuring Syd

8. “History Repeats” Georgia Anne Muldrow Geemix

9. “Georgia” J Most Remix featuring Emily King

10. “Stay High again..” Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous Version

11. “He Loves Me” 9th Wonder Remix featuring Common

12. “History Repeats” Jungle Remix

13. “Run To Me” Laura Mvula Version