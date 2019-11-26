Watch Brittany Howard Play ‘History Repeats’ on ‘Kimmel’

Brittany Howard commandeered the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night when she and her band performed “History Repeats,” the opening track from her new solo record Jaime.

The Alabama Shakes frontwoman — wearing a flowing silk robe over a black jumpsuit and Adidas sneakers — led a raucous, funky rendition of the song, ad-libbing throughout over some expert guitar noodling and a chorus of backup singers. By the time she and her band reached the funk breakdown in the middle of “History Repeats,” she had the whole audience clapping to the rhythm.

Howard will follow her Kimmel performance with two future late-night spots: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Wednesday, December 4th and The Today Show on Thursday, December 5th.

The vocalist’s recent single “History Repeats” is nominated in two categories, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which take place January 26th. She previously won four Grammys with Alabama Shakes; most recently, the band’s song “Killer Diller Blues” secured Best American Roots Performance at the 2018 ceremony.

The singer recently wrapped a headlining North American tour supporting the album, and she has a handful of shows scheduled for 2020, including two U.S. festivals: High Water Festival in Charleston, South Carolina, and Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Georgia.