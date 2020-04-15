 Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard Covers Funkadelic: Listen - Rolling Stone
Music News

Hear Brittany Howard Cover Funkadelic’s ‘You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks’

Singer also drops fresh take on solo track, “Stay High,” for Spotify Singles series

Angie Martoccio

Brittany Howard shared a cover of Funkadelic’s “You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks,” as well as a new version of her excellent slow-burner, “Stay High,” for the Spotify Singles series.

Recorded at East West Studios in Los Angeles, Howard delivers a timely, refreshing update on the funk band’s 1971 song about people helping each other in need: “But if in our fears, we don’t learn to trust each other,” Howard belts in her signature voice, “And if in our tears, we don’t learn to share with your brother/ You know that hate is gonna keep on multiplying/ And you know that man is gonna keep right on dying.”

 

“Stay High” appears on Howard’s solo debut, Jaime, released last year. The new take is more subtle than the album version, as she sings, “I just want to stay high with you” over sparkling guitar chords.

Howard released Jaime after Alabama Shakes’ 2015 album, Sound and Color. Her 2020 spring tour was rescheduled to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets will be honored at the new dates.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Howard discussed her obsession with bathtubs — and revealed her secret Twitter handle, @candlegazing, to rate them. “It’s the place at the end of the day where I am all alone and grounded in comfort,” she said. “I like to picture all the stress going down the drain.”

In This Article: Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard, Spotify

