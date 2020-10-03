 See Brittany Howard Perform Three 'Jaime' Songs on 'CBS This Morning' - Rolling Stone
See Brittany Howard Perform Three ‘Jaime’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Alabama Shakes singer delivers “Stay High,” “Goat Head” and “Short and Sweet” from acclaimed 2019 LP

Just over a year after the release of Brittany Howard’s solo debut Jaime, the Alabama Shakes singer performed three standouts from the LP for CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions.”

For the mini-set — which came just days after the singer played her “Baby” on The Late Late Show — Howard and her band delivered spirited renditions of “Goat Head,” “Stay High” and a solo acoustic “Short and Sweet” from a Nashville soundstage.

Howard’s Jaime track “History Repeats” was nominated for a pair of Grammys – Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance – at the 62nd annual award ceremony, but the album itself — released September 20th, 2019 — fell out of eligibility for the 2019 Grammys and is instead a candidate this year.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for our 2021 Grammy Preview, Howard said of Jaime, “I didn’t have any expectations for this record. I can say that very sincerely. Now I know that the songs people gravitate to most are ‘Goat Head,’ ‘Short and Sweet,’ and ‘Run To Me,’ oddly enough. The record is so all over the place. I have people coming out of all of the pockets of different genres. Did I expect all of that? No. Am I surprised by it? Not necessarily.”

