Brittany Howard Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Alabama Shakes frontwoman will play U.S. tour for first solo record Jaime

In support of her debut solo album, Jaime, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has announced a run of U.S. tour dates in 2020.

“New shows for 2020! Can’t wait to get back on the road and play for you,” she wrote on Twitter.

The tour kicks off on March 17th in Santa Rosa, California, and runs through April 28th with a final show in Birmingham, Alabama. Along the way, Howard will play shows in cities across the southern United States, including Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Charlottesville and Orlando. Howard will also perform a set at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 1st.

Howard released Jaime this past September. She’s nominated for two Grammy Awards this year: Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, both for “History Repeats.”

Brittany Howard 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

March 17 — Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
March 18 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
March 20 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
March 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
March 22 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
March 24 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
March 26 — Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
March 27 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
March 28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn
April 17 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion
April 18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
April 19 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
April 21 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
April 22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
April 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces
May 1 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

