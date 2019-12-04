Brittany Howard Announces 2020 Tour Dates

In support of her debut solo album, Jaime, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has announced a run of U.S. tour dates in 2020.

“New shows for 2020! Can’t wait to get back on the road and play for you,” she wrote on Twitter.

New shows for 2020! Can't wait to get back on the road and play for you ❤ Pre-sale starts tomorrow, 12/4 at 10AM local time. Password: JAIME Regular on-sale begins this Friday. See you soon!! 🙏🏾 🎟️ https://t.co/vomtvXTk19 pic.twitter.com/mU9OrTI1sF — Brittany Howard (@blkfootwhtfoot) December 3, 2019

The tour kicks off on March 17th in Santa Rosa, California, and runs through April 28th with a final show in Birmingham, Alabama. Along the way, Howard will play shows in cities across the southern United States, including Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Charlottesville and Orlando. Howard will also perform a set at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 1st.

Howard released Jaime this past September. She’s nominated for two Grammy Awards this year: Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, both for “History Repeats.”

Brittany Howard 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

March 17 — Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 18 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

March 20 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

March 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 22 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

March 24 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

March 26 — Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

March 27 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

March 28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

April 17 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion

April 18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

April 19 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 21 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

April 22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

April 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

May 1 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival