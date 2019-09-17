Hear Brittany Howard’s Searing New Manifesto ’13th Century Metal’

Brittany Howard takes a defiant stand on her new song, “13th Century Metal,” set to appear on the Alabama Shakes singer’s upcoming solo debut Jaime, out September 20th.

“13th Century Metal” boasts a restless mix of skittering drums and skipping synths, creating an urgent rhythm that complements Howard’s spoken word lyrics. “Every day I am alive I am given opportunity to become that which I admire most of others,” she says with growing passion. “I am nonviolent/I am a master student and my spirit will never be stomped out.”

Along with sharing the studio version of “13th Century Metal,” Howard also unveiled a live performance video, directed by Danny Clinch, that finds her and her band expanding the song with new sonic textures and dimensions.

“13th Century Metal” marks the latest offering off Jaime, following lead single “Stay High,” which she paired with a video featuring Terry Crews, and album tracks “He Loves Me” and “History Repeats.”

Howard recorded Jaime with engineer Shawn Everett and a core studio team that included Alabama Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell, keyboardist Robert Glasper and drummer Nate Smith. The LP follows Alabama Shakes’ 2015 album, Sound and Color, and the self-titled debut of her side project Thunderbitch from the same year.

Howard named Jaime after her sister, who died at 13 from a form of eye cancer. “She taught me how to write a song, taught me how to draw, taught me about art,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’ve always been connected to her spirit. This [album] was kind of my way of doing something together.”

The vocalist, who is booked for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on September 26th, will promote Jaime on a headlining North American tour. The fall trek launches September 18th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and runs through October 13th at the AFROPUNK Festival, followed by a newly announced run that kicks off November 14th in Denver, Colorado and wraps on the 23rd in Oakland, California.