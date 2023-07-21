Britney Spears, Will.i.am Release New Single ‘Mind Your Business’

It’s Britney, bitch. Britney Spears and Will.i.am have released their highly-anticipated new track, “Mind Your Business.” The song marks their newest collaboration, following their beloved 2013 hit “Scream & Shout.”

In the new track, the pair sing, “Too much looky-looky, get up off mе, too much watchy/ Hands up in the cookie jar, they watchin’ me, they watchin’ ya/They got eyes up in the sky, so pose for that camera.”

After weeks of speculation surrounding the collab, Will.i.am first teased the project on Monday, sharing a snippet of the track. In the short, 15-second clip, Spears could be heard singing, “Mind your business, bitch!”

Spears and Will.i.am have a long history of working together. They first joined forces over a decade ago in 2011 for her song “Big Fat Bass.” He also executive-produced her album Britney Jean, including “Work Bitch.” “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy she’s on this new journey,” he told Good Morning Britain last fall. “There’s been things in the works… I can’t reveal.”

The track marks Spears’ first musical release since “Hold Me Closer,” her song with Elton John that reimagined several of his hits in August 2022. That single served as her official comeback following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Earlier this month, the singer also announced plans to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, in October. As for Will.i.am, he collaborated with Lil Wayne on “The Formula” earlier this year and joined Yandel, El Alfa, and One Six on “Rómpela” in 2022. He hasn’t dropped a full solo project since 2013.