Britney Spears to Return With New Will.i.am Song

Yes, you can scream and shout and let it all out: Britney Spears has a new song coming. On Monday, Will.i.am revealed that he and Spears will be releasing a new collaboration tomorrow, July 18. (And he shared a snippet of the track.)

“Uh oh!!!” he captioned the post, tagging Spears, and teasing a single with the tagline of their beloved 2013 collaboration “Scream & Shout”: “You are now, now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney, bitch.”

At the end of the 15-second teaser, Spears can be heard singing, “Mind your business, bitch!” The song’s title is unclear.

Rumors have been swirling about a possible collaboration between the pop star and the Black Eyed Peas member for several weeks. The track marks Spears’ first musical release since “Hold Me Closer,” her song with Elton John that reimagined several of his hits in August 2022. That single marked her comeback following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

The announcement of the new track arrives about a week after Spears announced that she’ll be releasing her memoir The Woman in Me in October.

"Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

As for Will.i.am, he collaborated with Lil Wayne on “The Formula” earlier this year and joined Yandel, El Alfa, and One Six on “Rómpela” in 2022. He hasn’t dropped a full solo project since 2013.

Spears and Will.i.am first worked together in 2011 for her song “Big Fat Bass.” He also executive-produced her album Britney Jean, including “Work Bitch.” “We’ve done cool things together and I’m so happy she’s on this new journey,” he told Good Morning Britain last fall. “There’s been things in the works… I can’t reveal.”