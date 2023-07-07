No Charges Will Be Filed After Britney Spears Allegedly Hit by San Antonio Spurs Security

No charges will be filed following an incident Wednesday, July 5, in which Britney Spears was allegedly stuck by a security guard for NBA ballplayer Victor Wembanyama, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard,” the authorities said in a statement. “No charges will be filed against the person involved.”

Reps for Spears, Wembanyama, and the Spurs did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

Reports surfaced Thursday that Spears had approached Wembanyama at the restaurant Catch at the Aria Hotel to congratulate him on his success when a member of the athlete’s security allegedly slapped her, prompting her to file a police report. She tweeted about the incident saying that the security guard “back-handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd” with enough force that it “nearly knock[ed] me down and cause[ed] my glasses off my face.” She wrote that she merely tapped Wembanyama on his shoulder.

Wembanyama disputed that Spears had only tapped him. A person, he told reporters, "grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulders — she grabbed me from behind." He also said he was aware that his security had intervened: "I just know that the security pushed me away," he said. "I don't know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look. I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner. That was a fun night." When he found out the person who had approached him was Spears, his reaction was, "No, you're joking."

Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, also commented on the incident. “Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable,” he wrote on Instagram. “I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women.”

It was rumored that Spears would meet with LVMPD on Thursday, but no one so far has commented on such an interview.