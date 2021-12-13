Britney Spears Talks Previous Touring Pace: ‘I Don’t Think I Ever Want to Do it Again’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to reflect on some of the things she’s grateful for following her now-terminated conservatorship. She also railed against some of her early career choices and experiences, including the demanding pace of tours, an interview with Diane Sawyer where Sawyer made her cry, and the state of California “permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime,” in a new post.

As Spears celebrates post-conservatorship life, it seems she does not miss being on the road. “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard,” She intimated. “My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think that I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it!!!”

Despite her misgivings, Spears looks to be enjoying newfound independence both big and small: getting good sleep, shopping for Christmas, and the freedom to use an ATM and spend her own cash, something that she was denied under the conservatorship. “I’m not embarrassed to share this,” she writes of taking out $300 from an ATM. “Well, maybe a little… but I’m more embarrassed for my family condoning the fact that I wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them.”

Last week, Spears was granted the power to sign her own estate planning documents. On her birthday, she opened up about the “forced” therapy she had to endure while under the conservatorship.