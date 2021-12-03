Britney Spears Skewers Years of ‘Forced’ Therapy Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears skewered the years of therapy she was forced to endure during her now-terminated conservatorship in a video the singer posted on Instagram on Dec. 2, which happened to be her 40th birthday.

“As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, seven days a week … no lie,” Spears captioned the video. “In this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist.”

In the video, Spears plays the role of both therapist and patient, with the singer alternately speaking to the camera and lying down on the couch. “I’m hear to help you… so relax, totally relax, lay down, do what you have to do, just a couple of questions, don’t worry about, everything’s gonna be fine,” Spears (as the therapist) says. “But the psychosis of what’s going on in your head kind of goes into mine, too, so we have to clear these blockages, do the clear way.”

The video ends with Spears suddenly repeatedly yelling “Holy shit fucking balls” (and at one point, belching) at the camera.

Miley Cyrus quipped of the video in the comments, “My new favorite hypnosis audio.”

