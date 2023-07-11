Britney Spears Unveils Vulnerable ‘The Woman in Me’ Memoir Cover and Release Date

The great philosopher Cardi B once said: “I’m sexy dancing in the house, I feel like Britney Spears.” On Monday night, Spears herself used one of her signature dance videos to tease a special announcement. While fans speculated that it would be about a new collaboration with Will.i.am, it actually turned out to not be music-related at all — well, not directly. Instead, the singer revealed the front cover and release date for her forthcoming memoir The Woman in Me, out Oct. 24.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney Spears will release her memoir, ‘The Woman In Me,’ on October 24th. pic.twitter.com/ACiWlDSddw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2023

The cover features a younger Spears in metallic low-rise shorts with her arms covering her chest against a plain black backdrop. The book itself intends to echo the same feeling of exposure and vulnerability as the pop singer pulls back the curtains on her life — on her own terms for the first time.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” a release for the memoir reads. “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ”

In late 2021, Spears was released from the conservatorship she had been held in for 13 years. Spears was placed in the two-part conservatorship — one side governing her personal life, one side her finances — on Feb. 1, 2008, following two back-to-back involuntary hospitalizations and a signed petition from her dad James “Jamie” Spears claiming she had “dementia.” Editor’s picks

In a 24-minute court statement, Spears detailed her version of the last 13 years of her life, alleging abuse, forced labor and lack of autonomy over her body and reproductive rights. About five months later, after the world heard her publicly blast the adult guardianship in that same scorching open court statement — and four months after she won the right to hire her own lawyer, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart — the conservatorship was terminated.

Great news coming tomorrow 👀🤫🙊 … I’m so so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all !!!! pic.twitter.com/10coOaKoRL — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 10, 2023

While fans still eagerly await Spears' full return to music, should she decide that's what she wants, they can at least enjoy her latest official musical release. Nearly a year ago, she teamed up with Elton John for "Hold Me Closer," an updated play on "Tiny Dancer." That single marked her comeback following the end of the conservatorship.

“It was a long shot because [Britney] had done a lot of press about how she’s done with music for a while,” producer Andrew Watt told Rolling Stone. “Elton reached out, and she loved the idea and wanted to do it.”

He added: “She came up with her own ideas. She wanted to speed up the record a little bit, and we did that. She’s such a pro with dance music and understanding that kind of stuff and what works for her … She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She had spent tons of time with the record; she knew all the lyrics; it was, like, her thing. And it was really awesome to witness and see her be so powerful and crush it.”