Britney Spears Teases Elton John Collaboration: ‘It’s a Big Deal to Me’

Britney Spears has spoken out ahead of the release of her new single, “Hold Me Closer,” which drops tomorrow, Aug. 26. In a series of tweets, the pop singer confirmed that she is “kinda overwhelmed” by the impending song, a collaboration with Elton John that marks her first new music in six years.

“It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time,” Spears shared. “I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me!!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!”

Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of

the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

She continued, “I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful. I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful.”

The singer concluded the tweets with a hopeful sentiment: “I choose happiness and joy today.”

The confirmation of a new song from John and Spears came a few weeks after Page Six reported that the two had recorded a duet of his 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.” It’s unclear if the new single interpolates the song, or if it’s a separate project, though the words “hold me closer” are featured throughout the chorus of the John classic.

According to Page Six, the two icons reportedly recorded their new version of “Tiny Dancer” — the track Rolling Stone ranked as the Number 47 best song of all time — together in Beverly Hills, alongside producer Andrew Watt.

The upcoming song is the first taste of music from Spears since she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship last November. It’s also her first release since her label dropped a deluxe edition of her 2016 LP Glory in 2020.

A pre-save link for the track, leading to John’s website, was made available earlier this month.