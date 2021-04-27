 Britney Spears to Speak at Next Conservatorship Hearing - Rolling Stone
Britney Spears to Speak at Next Conservatorship Hearing

Singer’s request to address court granted by judge

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that controls her life and finances. A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, set a June hearing to hear from Spears. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Britney Spears will address the court regarding her conservatorship at a hearing in June.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Britney Spears will speak in court regarding her conservatorship in June, as Variety reports. At a hearing on Tuesday, Spears requested via her attorney Samuel Ingham to address the court personally at a future hearing.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny granted the singer’s request and scheduled the hearing for June 23rd, where Spears may speak on the “status of the conservatorship.”

While Spears has remained largely silent about the conservatorship, which began in 2008, she has expressed through her attorney that she “strongly opposed” her father James “Jamie” Spears serving as her conservator. In November, Judge Penny denied Spears’ bid to remove her father from the conservatorship. However, the judge did approve the singer’s request to appoint financial company the Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator, as opposed to James Spears serving as sole conservator. For 13 years, Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter’s financial affairs and estate, though he stepped back from the conservatorship for a short period following health issues.

In February at a court hearing, Jamie Spears objected to serving as a co-conservator with Bessemer Trust. However, Judge Penny denied the objection and upheld her previous November ruling that Jamie and Bessemer would share conservatorship duties. Jamie’s objection came at a time when the conservatorship was under further scrutiny following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Spears responded to the documentary in an Instagram post in March. She said that while she had not watched the documentary, she was “embarrassed by the light they put me in” and that “I cried for two weeks.”

