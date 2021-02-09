Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Speaks Out Against Singer’s Father: ‘Jamie Is a Total Dick’

Britney Spears’ longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari broke his silence on the singer’s controversial father and conservator Jamie Spears after the release of the New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears documentary. The film ignited widespread attention to and scrutiny over the pop star’s life in a heavily guarded, court-ordered conservatorship.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, where he expressed disdain for Jamie Spears, who was put in charge of his eldest daughter’s finances and physical well-being in 2008 after a string of public episodes led to her being put on 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari wrote. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” he added, in reference to his immigration from Iran.

Asghari first broke his silence on the conservatorship and documentary with a statement to People on Monday. “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” the actor and personal trainer said. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

In a new Instagram story, Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari (who is Iranian) says that he has zero respect for her father Jamie and calls him “a total dick.” A reminder that Britney has told the courts that she is scared of her dad. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/uRSanOh6CW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 9, 2021

Asghari and Spears have been in a relationship since 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Asghari appears to be quarantining with the star and has been featured heavily in her Instagram posts.

Spears seemed to allude to the documentary with an Instagram video on Monday. “The moment we’ve all been waiting for last week…the Super Bowl,” she said to the camera before adding that she was rooting for both teams. “I love sharing,” she offered at the end.

Released on Hulu on February 5th, Framing Britney Spears offers an examination of Spears’ life and current legal battle to be released from the ongoing conservatorship. The documentary not only gives context to the viral, fan-led #FreeBritney movement but also unpacks the very specific kind of media maelstrom that has plagued Spears since she was 17 years old.