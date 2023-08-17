Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Divorce After 14 Months of Marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage is over. Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on Wednesday after 14 months of marriage and nearly seven years together, reports the Associated Press.

TMZ first reported in August 2023 about marital strife between the couple and reports that Ashgari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending the marriage.

Spears has yet to comment publicly on the news, and a rep for the singer did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Asghari and Spears started dating five months after shooting her “Slumber Party” video in 2016. They got engaged in September, only two months before the singer was freed from her conservatorship, a period during which the singer leaned on Asghari for support.

The couple were married in June 2022 at a lavish, celebrity-filled wedding ceremony that included guests like Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton. (The wedding itself got off to a rocky start, however, after Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander broke into her home with a boxcutter in an attempt to “crash” the ceremony earlier that day.)

A month before their wedding, Spears and Asghari announced that the singer had a miscarriage after revealing she was pregnant the previous month.

"This is a devastating time for any parent," they said in a statement at the time. "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Given the timing of the divorce, the disintegration of their marriage is unlikely to be touched upon in Spears’ upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, out Oct. 24.

This was Spears’ third marriage: Her first marriage to childhood boyfriend Jason Alexander was annulled after 55 hours in 2004, the same year she married dancer Kevin Federline, the father of Spears’ two sons. The Spears-Federline union ended in divorce after three years of marriage.