 Britney Spears Responds to Jamie Lynn's GMA Interview: 'Disgusted' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ By Jamie Lynn, Her Family After ‘GMA’ Interview

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one,” she wrote

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britney Spears Says She's 'Disgusted' by Her Family, Bothered By Jamie Lynn's GMA InterviewBritney Spears Says She's 'Disgusted' by Her Family, Bothered By Jamie Lynn's GMA Interview

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Britney Spears says she was bothered by an interview her younger sister Jamie Lynn gave on Good Morning America — and says she had to watch it while having a 104-degree fever.

On Thursday, the pop singer shared a lengthy statement on Twitter accusing her family of ruining her life and her sister Jamie Lynn of lying about her mental state in 2008 to sell her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

“It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring. I just couldn’t give a fuck,” she wrote, before adding, “The two things that did bother me [were] that my sister said how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time.” (Jamie Lynn gave birth to her daughter Maddie in 2008, the same year Britney was placed under her conservatorship.)

Related Stories

Britney Spears Says Not Making Music Is Her Way of Saying 'F--k You'
Britney Spears Talks Previous Touring Pace: 'I Don't Think I Ever Want to Do it Again'

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

In her book, quoted by GMA, Jamie Lynn revealed that her older sister had started showing “erratic” and “spiraling” behavior before she was put under her conservatorship. While wiping away tears, Jamie Lynn said that she’s “only ever loved and supported” Britney. “I don’t know why we’re in this position right now,” Jamie Lynn said.

In her Thursday statement, Britney continued by claiming that her younger sister “never had to work for anything” in her life and that “everything was always given to her.”

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one,” she wrote.

 

While accusing her family of not getting her security when she needed it nor medicine while she was sick, she wrote, “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

Britney concluded her statement by writing that she still feels ill and has a fever but refuses to go to the doctor because “would you if you were me?” referring to her allegation that doctors forced her to take lithium while she was under the conservatorship.

“Lesson learned from all this,” she wrote. Don’t trust people or anyone… make your cats and dogs your family and take care of your own damn self!!!”

In an interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Jamie Lynn reiterated that she had “only ever tried to be helpful” to her sister. “Any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous,” she said.

Jamie Lynn added: “It was really important for me to separate myself from my family to focus on the family I’ve created, which is me, my husband and my daughters. Setting those boundaries in place was really important.”

Britney has long criticized her family and accused her father Jamie of conservatorship abuse.

 

In This Article: Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.