Britney Spears Reconciles With Mom Lynne: ‘Time Heals All Wounds’

Britney Spears appears to have reconciled with her mother, Lynne Spears.

In a post on Instagram, Spears wrote, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but times heals all wounds !!!”

Spears and her mother have long had a complex and fraught relationship. While Lynne came to support Britney’s efforts to end her controversial conservatorship, that milestone was marred by a squabble over legal fees, to say nothing of Britney’s lingering frustrations with how her mother had allegedly treated her over the course of her conservatorship and career.

Still, Britney seemed optimistic about their relationship moving forward, writing, “after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right !!! I love you so much.”

She added: “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

According to court filings from Lynne, she started growing wary of the conservatorship — which was overseen by Britney’s father, Jamie — around 2019, after Britney was sent to a medical facility against her will and subjected to treatment Lynne “did not believe was warranted.” (In her June 2021 court testimony, Britney said her refusal in 2019 to move forward with a new Las Vegas residency, led to her being put on Lithium and sent to an intensive in-patient “rehab.”)

Then, in July 2021, as Britney's fight to end her conservatorship ramped up, Lynne entered the fray and asked the court to allow her daughter to hire her own lawyer. That request was eventually approved and marked a turning point in the case, as Spears was able to ditch her court-appointed attorney and bring in her own, Mathew S. Rosengart, who pushed much more aggressively for an end to the conservatorship.

The conservatorship was eventually terminated in Nov. 2021, though just days before that decision, Lynne filed a petition asking that Britney cover her $663,203 legal bill. Ostensibly in response, Britney shared (then deleted) a scathing post on Instagram, in which she said it was Lynne who gave Jamie "the idea" for the conservatorship. Britney also said her mother "secretly ruined" her life, and — addressing both Lynne and her former manager Lou Taylor — wrote, "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f— yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did."

In April 2022, there was a tense court hearing over the legal fees, during which Rosengart called the request “exploitative” and argued, “Ms. Spears should not be burdened with what happened here.” Lynne eventually withdrew her request in Oct. 2022.

A few months after that, Britney appeared to be willing to enter some kind of detente — if not flat out normalize — relations with her mother. On Instagram in Dec. 2022 (not long after issuing a loving letter to her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears), Britney said, “After no coffee for 15 years … Mom can we go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”