Britney Spears Responds to ‘Not True’ Drug Claims: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Britney Spears has responded to the “not true” tabloid rumors that allege that her family is concerned that the singer has drug issues.

British tabloid The Sun ran a story this weekend claiming that Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline said that Britney is “on meth.” “I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up … It’s terrifying,” the Sun claimed Federline said, adding that he planned an intervention.

Federline’s supposed comments went viral and eventually reached Spears, who took to Instagram Sunday to deny the claims.

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad,” Spears said. “This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that.”

In recent months, it’s been reported that Federline and the two sons he shares with Britney, Jayden and Preston, were planning to move to Hawaii full time, which would further estrange them from Spears. They reportedly haven’t seen Spears in more than a year. A potential custody battle over the move was avoided when Spears gave her approval for the relocation.

“It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent,” Spears continued. “Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things.”

Almost on cue, Federline issued a statement to TMZ admitting that while he granted The Sun an interview, he did not make the meth claims.

"It saddens our family that [The Sun's] Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."

Federline continued, “It is very distressing that [Barak] continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today.”

Spears’ response Sunday comes just weeks after the singer seemingly reconciled with her mom Lynne for the first time since the end of her controversial conservatorship.