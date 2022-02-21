Britney Spears Lands Publishing Deal for Tell-All Book

Get ready to hear Britney Spears’ unabridged side of the story. The pop star has inked a deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for the pop star’s inevitable memoir, according to Variety.

The book will reveal “Spears’ accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career, and her relationship with her family.” An individual familiar with Spears told Variety the book deal is “record-breaking” in nature, while Page Six reports that the agreement is worth as much as $15 million. Simon & Schuster reportedly emerged victorious following a bidding war with multiple other publishers.

The memoir will follow one from Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, who released Things I Should Have Said in January. The pair were involved in a very public dispute following Jamie Lynn’s revelations, which led Spears to write on Instagram, “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me.”

Recently, Spears shared a letter she received from two members of Congress late last year as she gave fans an update on how she’s doing. (Hint: a lot better than before.)

“I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” she wrote under the letter sent from Eric Swalwell and Charlie Crist. “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life.”

In the letter, the congressmen acknowledged Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart on their “historic victories.” They invited the two to meet with Congress to speak on the “turmoil” Britney faced during her conservatorship and how she was able to find justice. “There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your music,” the congressmen wrote.

Spears’ book deal comes only a few months after she was ultimately freed from her conservatorship by an L.A. judge.