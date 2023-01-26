fbpixel
Britney Spears Says Her ‘Privacy Was Invaded’ After Fans’ ‘Prank Calls’ Prompted Police Visit

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," Spears wrote
Britney Spears on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Britney Spears is asking her fans to chill. Earlier this week, police visited the pop star’s home to do a wellness check after fans called in reporting “suspicious activity” related to the singer after she decided to delete her Instagram account. Now, Spears is asking her fans to respect her privacy.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my house based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote in a Twitter statement Thursday. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

Spears added that cops never entered her home and once they were at her gate, they “quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she wrote. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

TMZ reported that authorities had gone to her home “out of an abundance of caution” at 11 p.m. the night prior. Her statement also comes after she was spotted in public with her husband Sam Asghari, where TMZ alleged that she had had a “bizarre meltdown” that led her to “storm out.”

Spears, who has recently been known to posting lengthy statements on Instagram often aimed at her family members, was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in late 2021. Last year, leaders of the #FreeBritney movement told Rolling Stone that they planned to use Spears’ case to prompt changes to conservatorship law.

