 Britney Spears Releases 'Glory'-Era Rarity 'Swimming in the Stars'
Hear Britney Spears’ Previously Unreleased Track ‘Swimming in the Stars’

Pop star recorded the song during sessions for her 2016 album, Glory

Jon Blistein

RCA Records has unearthed a previously unreleased Britney Spears track, “Swimming in Stars,” to celebrate the pop star’s 39th birthday.

Spears recorded “Swimming in the Stars” during the sessions for her 2016 album, Glory, and the track was written by Matthew Koma, Dan Book, and Alexei Misoul. It boasts a big drum pop groove, which anchors a wash of atmospheric synths and Spears’ unmistakable vocals as she croons, “So let’s go/Swimming in the stars tonight/And we’ll go/Shimmer in the diamond lights/We’ll dive in/Headfirst, all the way down/In gravity’s arms we’ll drown/The world is ours.”

Along with the digital release, “Swimming the Stars” will be available as a special 12-inch vinyl single exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Per a press release, the single will include other previously unreleased Spears tracks, as well as unreleased images. The record is available to preorder and will be available in UO stores starting Friday, December 4th.

The release of “Swimming in the Stars” arrives several months after Spears dropped another Glory-era rarity, “Mood Ring,” which had previously only been available on the Japanese deluxe edition of the album. For Record Store Day, Spears also issued Oops!… I Did It Again (Remixes and B-Sides) a collection of eight rarities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her hit single.

