Britney Spears Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Father’s Health Emergency

“It’s important to always put your family first … and that’s the decision I had to make,” singer writes

Britney Spears29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Apr 2018

Britney Spears has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency following her father's recent life-threatening ordeal.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Britney Spears has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency and is going on an “indefinite work hiatus” following her father’s recent life-threatening ordeal. The Britney: Domination run of 32 shows was set to begin February 13th at Las Vegas’ Park Theatre. However, two months ago, her father Jamie Spears’ colon “spontaneously ruptured,” resulting in emergency surgery and a 28-day hospital stay.

While Jamie Spears is now home and recuperating, Britney announced Friday that she is postponing her 2019 plans in order “to care for my family.”

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart,” Spears tweeted.

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”

Those who purchased tickets for the Britney: Domination show can find refund information at Spears’ website. The singer did not reveal when the show would resume; the 32-gig residency runs through August 17th. Spears was also reportedly working on a new studio album to coincide with the residency; the fate of that LP is also unclear.

Britney added in a statement, “I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family.  We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time.  I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

