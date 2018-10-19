Britney Spears Announces New Las Vegas ‘Domination’ Residency

Britney Spears will return to Las Vegas for another residency at a new locale. The pop singer announced the news with an extravagant livestream from Las Vegas via Ellen DeGeneris’ YouTube channel on Thursday.

Dubbed Britney: Domination, it will take place at the new Park MGM’s Park Theater and it will kick off in February and runs through August. Tickets go on sale on October 26th.

Spears’ previous residency took place at Planet Hollywood. Her Britney: Piece of Me residency initially launched in 2013 as a 50-date, two year run, but it was extended and she performed nearly 250 shows. Piece of Me wrapped in December 2017. The massively successful run grossed more than $137 million over four years, according to Billboard.

Spears teased the new announcement via social media and on Ellen last week. Thursday’s livestream featured shots from the Strip, club music and fans who danced while they waited for Spears to arrive. Several large trucks broadcasting video of Spears and her music drove up as a parade of people wearing BRITNEY shirts entered Toshiba Plaza, adjacent to the hotel, where a stage was set up.

The elaborate buildup led to a video and light show that was projected on to Park MGM, which pulsated to her hits, including “Toxic,” “…Baby One More Time,” “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “Till the World Ends.” Spears emerged from beneath the stage where fans gathered. Despite it being touted as her delivering an announcement, the pop singer didn’t speak. Instead, an image with details about the residency was projected on the hotel. After Spears descended the stage’s stairs, she met with fans to sign autographs before departing.

Britney: Domination 2019 Dates

February – 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 22, 23, 27

March – 1, 2

May – 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25, 26

July – 24, 26, 27, 31

August – 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17