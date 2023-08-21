Britney Spears Fairytale Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ Is Leaving Broadway

The Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time will leave Broadway in two weeks. The production, which opened in June, will hold its final performance on Sept. 3, less than three full months after it premiered on opening night at the Marquis Theatre on June 23.

“The fairy-tale is coming to an end,” a post shared by the production on social media reads. “Final performance September 3…come party with us one more time!”

Once Upon a One More Time uses Spears’ biggest hits as a narrative device to retell stories of Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid, and more with a feminist twist. According to a synopsis for the film, “a rogue fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story, by dropping The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps.” The enlightened princesses then learn that “there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss.” It was written by Jon Hartmere.

The musical was first announced in 2019 and made its debut in December 2021 at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., with a month-long run.

In the first act of the show alone, the musical runs through “Baby One More Time,” “Lucky,” “Work Bitch,” “Circus,” “Oops! I Did It Again,” “Piece of Me,” “Womanizer,” “I Wanna Go,” and more. “Toxic” and Gimme More” both appear in the second act along with “3,” performed by Prince Charming, and a megamix of “Til the World Ends,” performed by the full company.

Spears herself was never directly involved in Once Upon a One More Time, but she did share a statement prior to the musical’s initial Chicago run being canceled in 2019, writing: “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!”