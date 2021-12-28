Britney Spears Says Not Making Music Is Her Way of Saying ‘F–k You’

Britney Spears spoke about how her musical efforts were controlled during her conservatorship, and bluntly said her decision to not make new music at the moment was “my way of saying, ‘Fuck You.’”

While Spears released several albums and performed regularly during her now-terminated conservatorship, she’s been fiercely critical of the rigorous schedule she was forced to keep and the limits imposed on her creative control. In her latest Instagram missive, Spears spoke about how she often coped with the myriad frustrations caused by her conservatorship by taking an “’everything’s totally fine’ approach” and doing her best not to cause conflict. But inside, Spears admitted, she was ‘absolutely screaming.’”

“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable!” Spears wrote. “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs. … I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas. … and every time I asked, I was told, ‘No’! It was a setup to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see.”

Spears added that while she stuck performing the same set live, network television shows were showcasing her music and the remixes she was eager to perform. She also called out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, saying, “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” (This appears to be a reference to Jamie’s performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she performed a medley of her older sister’s songs; this isn’t the first time Spears has criticized this performance, either.)

“So much wasted time to only embarrass me and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore,” Spears said. “That’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally … and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business! They really hurt me! Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘Fuck You,’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

In a different Instagram post earlier this month, Spears spoke about another aspect of her musical career, which she seemed happy to leave in the past: touring. “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard. My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think that I ever want to do it again! I hated it!”