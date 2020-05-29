 Listen: Britney Spears “Mood Ring (By Demand)” Surprise Release - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Barack Obama on George Floyd Killing: 'This Shouldn't Be 'Normal' in 2020 America' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Britney Spears Releases ‘Mood Ring,’ Her First ‘New’ Song in Four Years

Slinky, slow-burning track was previously only available on the Japanese deluxe edition of the singer’s 2016 LP, Glory

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britney Spears mood ring

The track is Spears' first release in four years. It was previously only available on the Japanese edition of her 2016 album, 'Glory.'

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The princess of pop is a generous queen. Britney Spears surprised fans Friday by dropping a track titled “Mood Ring (By Demand)” on all streaming services. The song was produced by DJ Mustard and was previously only available on the Japanese deluxe edition of her 2016 album, Glory.

The slinky, slow-burning track finds Spears deciding between two versions of herself to present to a possible suitor. “Look in the mirror, who do I see?/Who do I wanna be today?” she purrs over Mustard’s sparse, electro-tinged beat. “My love is a mood ring, up and down emotions, all these mood swings,” she sings.

The song is a hazy, alluring slow jam more in line with “Make Me…” the first single from Glory, than the dance-pop tracks Spears is otherwise known for. Mustard had teased the track in a 2016 tweet, but it was never commercially released.

Spears says she decided to finally put out “Mood Ring (By Demand)” as a gift to fans after a #JusticeForGlory hashtag got the album back to the top of the iTunes pop chart earlier this month. The “By Demand” in parenthesis was added to the song title to acknowledge her fans’ work.

Spears promoted the “new” song on Instagram Friday night, using a previously released outtake from her Glory album cover shoot. “You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go,” she wrote, alongside a sprinkling of emojis. “What was requested next is out now….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!!”

“Mood Ring” is the first music release from Spears in four years. The singer, who recently topped Rolling Stone’s list of Greatest Debut Singles of All-Time, has been largely silent on the music front since finishing her Britney: Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas in 2017. Spears’ team opened a pop-up Instagram museum in Los Angeles back in February that was inspired by her music video catalog, although the singer didn’t participate in any of the launch events or activations.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Britney Spears

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.